Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGDM. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

SGDM opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

