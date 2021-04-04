Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000.

SCHB opened at $97.83 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $97.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

