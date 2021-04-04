OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Lessened by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $13,138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.73%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

