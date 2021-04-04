Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Twilio were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $291,337,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $186,850,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $352.04 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total transaction of $1,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,928 shares of company stock worth $87,196,431 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.