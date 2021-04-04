Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,661,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

