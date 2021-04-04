Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,817 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after acquiring an additional 481,395 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 498,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 347,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.