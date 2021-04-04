Raj Kumar Sells 2,000 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DRQ opened at $33.77 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

