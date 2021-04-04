Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

