Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,999 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunoco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Sunoco by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

