Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1,098.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,357 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.37% of MoneyGram International worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $8,815,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,309 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $4,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $3,155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

