Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Get CONX alerts:

OTCMKTS:CONXU opened at $10.32 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.