Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 391.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,491,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,542,000 after buying an additional 105,395 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,342,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,102,000 after buying an additional 767,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,617,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

