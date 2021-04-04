Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $554,000 Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 558.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $13.69 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. UBS Group started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

