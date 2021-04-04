Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,765 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 99,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 111,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 154,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $24,415,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

