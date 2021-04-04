Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. Analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

