Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.25. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $333,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $4,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,080,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,640. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

