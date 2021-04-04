Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $56,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FormFactor by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in FormFactor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

