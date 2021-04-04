Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 26,086 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 26,086 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day moving average is $129.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

