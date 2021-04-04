Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTRAU. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000.

Shares of OTRAU stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

