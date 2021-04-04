Walleye Capital LLC Invests $56,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Conduent by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 254,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Conduent by 2,130.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,427 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of CNDT opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.