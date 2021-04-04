Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 875 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BST. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,351,000 after acquiring an additional 124,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $220,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $55.42 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.