Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of DCO stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. Ducommun has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $63.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 474.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.