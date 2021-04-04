Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SES shares. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

SES opened at C$3.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.48. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$598.09 million and a PE ratio of -7.06.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$107,924.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,324 shares in the company, valued at C$1,843,510.59. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,796.89.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

