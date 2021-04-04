Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $60.65 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.89% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $60,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,345 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $6,831,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,319. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE:AMN opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.