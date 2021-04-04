Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,698,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after acquiring an additional 253,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $995,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,489 shares of company stock worth $5,045,103 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

