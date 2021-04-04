Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 17,496 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cytokinetics worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $24.44 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $219,393.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,471 shares of company stock worth $1,526,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

