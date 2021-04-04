Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 31,309 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,309 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,839,000 after buying an additional 111,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Parsons by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,617,000 after buying an additional 157,001 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,194,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after buying an additional 154,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after buying an additional 209,169 shares in the last quarter.

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

