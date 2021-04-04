Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 12,484 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 142.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $113.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

