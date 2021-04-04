Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 910 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,567,000 in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Construction Partners stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

