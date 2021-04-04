Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.85.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.