Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $167.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $170.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

