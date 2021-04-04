Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 615 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of MSM opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 in the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

