BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.