Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 54,257.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

