Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $614,000 Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TPI Composites by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 380,758 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in TPI Composites by 812.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 78,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $10,213,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

