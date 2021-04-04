Morgan Stanley Has $71.90 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $71,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

