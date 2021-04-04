Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $714,000 Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortis were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortis by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Fortis stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

