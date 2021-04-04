The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 628,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $72,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $132.38.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

