Morgan Stanley Has $71.74 Million Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 262,076 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of ENI worth $71,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

NYSE:E opened at $25.05 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on E shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

