iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $73,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

IYT stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.19.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

