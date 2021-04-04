Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,753 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,753 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ingredion worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Ingredion by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after buying an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,377,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 186,642 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

NYSE:INGR opened at $90.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.