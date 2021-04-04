Morgan Stanley Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $74,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.69 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

