SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $74,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,063,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,837,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,637,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5,715.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 666,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 655,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.69 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

