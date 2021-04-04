Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,833,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $73,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 494,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

