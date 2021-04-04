Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

