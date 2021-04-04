Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,320 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 643,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 413,447 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Wipro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 392,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 448.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 326,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.50 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.