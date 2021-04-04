LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,307 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of RGEN opened at $195.44 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.90 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 238.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.