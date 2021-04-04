Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 59,177 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,177 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Adecoagro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE AGRO opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $919.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.21. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

