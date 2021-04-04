Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Update

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $185.96 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $187.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.64.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

