Morgan Stanley Has $80.56 Million Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.13% of GameStop worth $80,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

Shares of GME stock opened at $191.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

